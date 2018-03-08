COLOSI, Helga H. (Meyer)

March 6, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Ronald D. Colosi. Loving mother of Carole (Raymond) Niesser and Katherine (Nicholas) Kanutsu. Dear grandma of James, Christopher (Alexandra), Stephen (fiance;e Rachel), Katherine (Bikram) and Nicholas (fiance;e Alicia); and Gigi of Sydney, Quinn, Benjamin and Maxwell. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church of Swormville (6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, NY 14051), on Friday, March 9th at 11:00 AM. Please assemble at Church. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Helga's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. Arrangements by C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com