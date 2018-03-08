CHAVOUS, Kathryn N. (Davis)

Entered into rest March 2, 2018. Survived by her loving daughter Kathi Chavous; also survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine St., Buffalo, on Saturday from 10-11AM, funeral service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com