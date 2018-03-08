Buffalo's Emily Regan named World Rowing's Athlete of the Month

Buffalo native and Nichols graduate Emily Regan was named Athlete of the Month by World Rowing, the international organization for the sport.

Regan was part of the U.S. gold-medal-winning women's eight boat at the 2016 Olympics and rowed at Michigan State. She credits Title IX with creating opportunities for women in rowing at the college level and sees growth for women in the sport internationally as well.

Emily Regan was selected for World Rowing's "Athlete of the Month" which was posted today, #internationalwomensday! 🏋️‍♀️https://t.co/1vwQiGtIAn pic.twitter.com/jshzu7fi5T — USRowing (@usrowing) March 8, 2018

"I think we’re going to start seeing some significantly faster times and more competitive racing," Regan told the World Rowing website. "2018 is the first year that the World Rowing Championship program provides equal opportunity for women and men, and I think that will translate to more countries providing opportunity for their female athletes. The 2017 women’s four field is a good example of how quickly things can change. In the span of a year, the entries jumped and the depth of the field was so much greater."

But with growth comes challenges.

"There is a stigma that women’s sports are less competitive and entertaining than men’s sports and therefore our accomplishments are not as impressive," Regan wrote. "Also, women are under-represented in exercise science, especially in regards to injury and performance studies. This means women have to take greater ownership over our training adaptations and understanding our bodies."