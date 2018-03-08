Buffalo News launches new Android app, updates iOS app

The News has launched a new Android app and updated features to its iOS app.

The apps resemble BuffaloNews.com, but they also offer a few more features, including the ability to save and bookmark stories to your device, the ability to access saved stories when your device isn’t connected to the Internet, and faster-loading photo galleries.

The biggest new features in the iOS app include the ability to comment on articles and to access our e-edition.

If you have an Android phone or tablet, you can download the new version through the Google Play store. You will also need to download The Buffalo News E-edition Add-on if you'd like to access the e-edition directly on your Android app. If you have an iPhone or iPad, you can update or download the app in the iTunes store.

Frequently asked questions

Q: Is the app free?

A: The app is free to install, but a paywall limits your free articles unless you are a News subscriber. A digital access package will provide you unlimited access to all Buffalo News content. Call (716) 842–1111 or visit https://subscribe.buffalonews.com/ to subscribe.

Q: Can you access stories saved in the app on desktop? What if I saved a story on my iPhone and want to read the story on my iPad?

A: The stories will be saved only to the device you were reading on.

Q: Why is some content I see on the website, like an embedded tweet or graphic, not appearing when I look at the same story on the app?

A: Some interactive or multimedia content does not appear in the app. Our developers are working on this.

Q: How do I comment on an article?

Click on the comment bubbles on the top right-hand corner of the app to access the comment section. Add your comment and press the blue "post" button to add your comment. It will prompt you to log in with your Facebook account credentials the first time you try to post a comment. You must be logged into a Facebook account to post in the comment section.

Q: How do I access the e-edition?

Click the "e-edition" button on the bottom right-hand corner of the app (iOS) or look for the e-edition link in the drop down navigation menu on the top left-hand corner of your screen (Android) to access a digital version of the newspaper. If you click on an individual article, you will be able to read the article. You'll need to be logged into your Buffalo News subscriber account to access this feature. Droid users will also need to install The Buffalo News E-edition Add-on from the Google Play store.

Q: I tried to search for an article using your search function, but I couldn’t find what I was looking for.

A: We’ve added Google search functionality to the app, but our developers are continuing to improve this feature.

If you have any other questions or feedback about the app, please email feedback@buffnews.com, describing your experience and including any screenshots. We will forward this information to our app developers.