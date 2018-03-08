Buffalo man sentenced after conviction on child pornography charge

A Buffalo man who requested that an undercover officer posing online as a 15-year-old girl send him sexually explicit photographs of herself was sentenced Thursday to 87 months in prison following his conviction of attempted receipt of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Brett Schultz, 39, last March engaged in an online conversation with a person he believed was a high school girl, but who was actually an undercover law enforcement officer, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Shortly into their conversation, Schultz asked the undercover officer, “so how old are you really?”, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The undercover officer replied, “I’m almost 16,” the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Schultz asked that she send him sexually explicit images, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Schultz requested to meet with the officer posing as a minor, at which time Schultz was arrested, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.