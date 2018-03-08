BOBSEINE, Gordon F.

BOBSEINE - Gordon F. 94, formerly of Collins Center, NY, passed away March 5, 2018. He was born December 29,1923, son of the late Frank and Coza (Skuse) Bobseine. He was a WWII Veteran serving in the US Army and was a salesman at Emerling Chevrolet in Boston, NY, for 38 years. He was a member of St. Francis Cabrini RC Church in Collins Center, VFW Post and American Legion. Mr. Bobseine is survived by a son Wayne (Phyllis) Bobseine; a daughter Dawn (Edward Woods) Martin; 3 grandchildren Jamie (Kris) Martin, Nicole (Nathan) Richard and Zachary (Jasmine) Bobseine; 4 great-grandchildren Joshua, Andrew, Shilo and Kaleb; a sister Joyce Ellis and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife Joan; and 3 brothers Oliver, Chub and Lorne Bobseine. A Memorial Mass will be said April 7, 2018 at 11 AM at Epiphany of Our Lord RC Church in Langford, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home, Inc., 105 East Main Street in Gowanda, NY.