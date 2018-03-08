[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills can improve pass rush in free agency

The Buffalo Bills “haven’t had much of a pass rush for the better part of three seasons,” The Buffalo News’ Vic Carucci writes for [BN] Blitz. But that could change if the Bills make moves in the free-agency market, where solid help will be available among defensive ends and outside linebackers.

Names expected to hit free agency include Trent Murphy of the Washington Redskins, Alex Okafor of the New Orleans Saints, Adrian Clayborn of the Atlanta Falcons and Kony Ealy of the New York Jets.

“There is plenty to like about the 30-year-old Clayborn, who is sound with his technique and doesn’t have any real flaws in his game,” writes Carucci.

Mock draft: ESPN’s Todd McShay’s latest NFL Draft projection predicts that the Bills will choose defensive players with both of their first-round picks. McShay has Buffalo taking Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan at No. 21 and Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander at No. 22.

Kelly Tough: Online retailer 26 Shirts is again selling “Kelly Tough” wristbands in light of the news last week that Bills Hall-of-Fame quarterback Jim Kelly’s cancer has returned. The wristbands could begin shipping late next week or early the following week.

Listen: In the Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester from Buffalo Sports Page followed up on a previous discussion about trading a second-round pick for the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Nick Foles.

“Condolences”: That was one Twitter user’s response to Zay Jones after the Bills wide receiver posted that he was about to attend his first-ever hockey game – a matchup between the Calgary Flames and the woebegone Sabres in downtown Buffalo. The critics were right – the Sabres got smoked, 5-1.