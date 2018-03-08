Bills sign former Giants DE Owa Odighizuwa

The Buffalo Bills signed former New York Giants defensive end Owa Odighizuwa to a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

He had worked out with the team earlier in the day, the Buffalo News confirmed. The workout was first reported by Buffalo Fanatics.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Odighizuwa (pronounced Oh-DIGGY-zoo-wah) joined the Giants in 2015 as a third-round draft pick from UCLA. He had minimal impact, with six tackles in the two seasons he was on the team. He played in four games as a rookie and 14 games in his second season.

Late last August, the NFL suspended Odighizuwa for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating its performance enhancing drug policy. He was released the next day and did not play in the league last season. He worked out for the Cowboys in October but was not signed.