Bills RB Travaris Cadet shows his recovery from gruesome ankle injury

Bills running back Travaris Cadet vowed to come back stronger than ever after a gruesome left ankle injury against the New England Patriots in Week 16 ended his season.

Cadet, signed by the Bills on Nov. 4, suffered a broken ankle and it appeared that team athletic trainers needed to pop the ankle back into place after a dislocation. Cadet was fitted with an air cast and carted to the locker room.

At the time, the estimate was that Cadet would be facing a three-month recovery.

With Cadet scheduled to be a free agent when the new league year begins Wednesday, he took to social media to show the condition he was in. Cadet posted a video of himself sprinting across the field at the Bills' practice facility. He remains under contract to the Bills until the new league year.

He noted the pain of the injury provided him motivation.

My injury on 12-24-17 Made Everything flash before my eyes but the PAIN DEVELOP a motivation like never before 2018 GOD pic.twitter.com/EUrXy9v8SM — Travaris Cadet (@TravarisCadet39) March 9, 2018

Cadet, 29, played six games with the Bills with 22 carries for 93 yards. He began the season with the Jets, playing in three games in October. He spent most of his career with the New Orleans Saints.

The Bills have addressed the backup running back spot behind LeSean McCoy by signing free agent Chris Ivory to a two-year contract this week.