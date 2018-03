BARKLEY, Calvin B. "Casey"

Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 2, 2018. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Saturday from 10-11 a.m., where the funeral service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Barkley was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Mr. Barkley was a retired USPS worker.