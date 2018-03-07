ZARCONE, Samuel F.

ZARCONE - Samuel F. March 5, 2018. Beloved husband of 55 years to Leanore (nee DiNatale); dear father of late Rosemarie Zarcone, Joseph, Ignatious Zarcone, Theresa (Anthony) DiGiore, Maria (Mark) DeVantier, Samuel (Shameka) and Vincent (Regina) Zarcone; grandfather of 14; great-grandfather of one; brother of the late Vincent (Felecia), and the late Ignatius (Margaret) Zarcone, Angeline (Sam) Lattuca, Thomas (Martha) Zarcone, Josephine (Paul) Sardella, Annie (Russell) Lauricella; brother-in-law of Dolores Perna and Vincent (Carol) DiNatale; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Thursday and Friday from 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Queen of Martyrs Church on Saturday at 9 AM, followed by interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Your online condolences may be offered at denglerrobertspernafuneral.com