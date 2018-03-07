Would you say 'I do' again? Seneca Niagara Casino wants you

Seneca Niagara Casino announced Tuesday that it is organizing an attempt to break the world record for the number of couples renewing their marriage vows at one time.

The event is to be held June 23 on Goat Island at Niagara Falls.

The casino has set up a website for couples to register in advance of the event. Guinness World Records officials will supervise the event and are requiring that participating couples prove they are married, either by uploading scans of their marriage certificates to the website or bringing them to the event.

The current record for a mass vow renewal is 1,201 couples, set at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo on Oct. 8, 2016.