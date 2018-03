WARREN, James Henry, Sr.

WARREN - James Henry, Sr. Of Buffalo, entered into rest February 18, 2018. Relatives and friends may visit St. Luke AME Zion Church, 314 East Ferry St., Buffalo on Friday from 10-11 AM where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Mr. Warren was a US Navy Veteran. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.