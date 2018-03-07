Truck ban in effect on Thruway from Syracuse to New York City

Buses, tractor-trailers and other high-profile vehicles have been banned from traveling on the Thruway between Syracuse and New York City as the eastern part of the state braces for a nor'easter, State Police said.

The ban, which also includes tandem-trailers and box trucks, went into effect at 8 a.m.

The ban covers the I-90 between exit 36 (Syracuse) and the New York City line, including the Berkshire Spur to the Massachusetts state line, as well as I-95, the Garden State Parkway Connector and I-287, police said.