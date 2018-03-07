Truck ban in effect on Thruway from Syracuse to New York City
Buses, tractor-trailers and other high-profile vehicles have been banned from traveling on the Thruway between Syracuse and New York City as the eastern part of the state braces for a nor'easter, State Police said.
The ban, which also includes tandem-trailers and box trucks, went into effect at 8 a.m.
The ban covers the I-90 between exit 36 (Syracuse) and the New York City line, including the Berkshire Spur to the Massachusetts state line, as well as I-95, the Garden State Parkway Connector and I-287, police said.
State Police are enforcing the current travel ban for tractor trailers on:
Thruway from Exit 36 (SYR) to NYC, Berkshire Spur to MA, I-95, GSP Connector & I-287
I-88 Binghamton to Albany
I-81 PA to Thruway
Rt 17 Binghamton to I-84
I-84 CT to PA
I-684 from I-84 to I-287 pic.twitter.com/lRSlWpdfmZ
— NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) March 7, 2018
