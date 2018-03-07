Thelma L. Blesy, 89, registered nurse, helped operate milk business

May 19, 1928 – Feb. 27, 2018

Thelma L. Blesy, a registered nurse, died Feb. 27 in GreenField Manor, Lancaster, where she had been a resident since 2014. She was 89.

Born in Colden, the former Thelma Lehning grew up on a dairy farm in the Town of Boston. A 1945 graduate of Griffith Institute High School in Springville, she completed Millard Fillmore Hospital School of Nursing in 1949.

She married Carl F. Blesy in 1950 and they operated C. F. Blesy Dairy, which delivered milk and operated milk vending machines, until 1981.

Mrs. Blesy worked briefly at Mercy Hospital before raising a family, then returned as a nurse in 1976 at Our Lady of Victory Hospital, retiring in 1990.

In 1977, her husband bought the Western House tavern in Springville. Following his death in 1988, she ran the tavern with her sons, Bryan C. and Scott A., for two years.

She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and hospice companion services. She also enjoyed gardening, knitting and traveling.

In addition to her sons, survivors include four daughters, Sharon A. Farrington, Susan L. Powelson, Caryl F. Speranza and Christine L. Blesy-Krohn; two sisters, Grace Steffy and Lois Thom; a brother, Henry Lehning; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Services were held Monday in Faith United Church of Christ, Boston.