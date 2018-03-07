The Jacqueline Shoppe will close after 46 years

After nearly five decades in business, the Jacqueline Shoppe will close as owner Jackie Blemel enters retirement.

The store, at 5524 Main St. in Williamsville, is a popular destination for those looking for prom gowns and other special occasion dresses.

Blemel bought the store in the 1990s from founder Jackie Mordaunt, who opened the store in 1971.

The Jacqueline Shoppe will liquidate its merchandise, including designer dresses, jewelry, bags and clothing as well as store fixtures, furniture and equipment. The store is holding an advance sale from Thursday through March 14, for customers with an invitation, which can be found on the store's website.