TEREBAS - Sally March 5, 2018. Dearest daughter of the late Michael and Anna Terebas; dear sister of Daniel (fiance;e Adelfa Gleave) Terebas, of Washington, DC. No prior visitation. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 3275 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, on Thursday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please share your online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com