Stream guide to speak at Fly Fishers International

Lake Ontario and its tributaries will be the focus of the next meeting of the Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International on March 15. Guest speaker will be stream guide Scott Feltrinelli, who sits on the Lake Ontario Fisheries Management Group and representing Region 9 fishing interests.

It will be an open forum to help answer any questions people may have and to share ideas that could be taken back to DEC at the group’s next meeting. The meeting will be held at the American Legion Post No. 745 located on Legion Parkway, West Seneca, at 7 p.m. It is open to the public.

Club members (and the public) can also arrive at 6 p.m. to attend an early fly-tying session that helps to kick off each meeting night. For more information call 675-4766 or check the group’s website at www.Lake-Erie-FFF.org.