Shoot N’ Hoot travels to Depew

The popular ladies program, the North Forest Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot, will be on the road this month when it travels to Wolcott Guns (3052 Walden Ave., Depew) on Saturday for a bit of indoor shooting. A certified instructor will give expert safe gun handling procedures for air pistol and .22 rifle shooting. If you have your own gun you can bring it along.

According to Colleen Gaskill, this is a great opportunity to test some different pistols if you are in the market for one and you have recently obtained your pistol permit. The day begins at 12:30 p.m. with a safety talk and shooting will take place until 3 p.m. Cost is $25 for adults, $20 for junior ladies. Eye and ear protection are mandatory.

All ammunition for the air pistols and .22 rifles will be supplied by Shoot N’ Hoot. For more information contact Gaskill at 628-9023. You must be preregistered and space is limited to 30.