Schumer introduces Democratic infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON – Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer Wednesday rolled out a Democratic alternative to President Trump's infrastructure plan, calling for $1 trillion in new federal spending financed by a partial repeal of the recent Republican-backed tax cuts.

The plan, which is dead on arrival in the Republican-controlled Congress, would focus not only on rebuilding roads and bridges across the country, but also on bringing broadband internet service to every home in America. Schumer proposes paying for all that by eliminating all the Republican tax cuts except those that help the middle class.

"The administration talked a big game on infrastructure investment, but then delivered a plan that just won’t get the job done," Schumer said. "Well, this plan will. Our plan would create more jobs than the administration plan, build more projects, and build the infrastructure America actually needs, not just what crony donors and private investors can profit from."