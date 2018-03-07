Sabres call up Danny O'Regan, acquired in Kane trade

A little more than a week after joining the organization, Danny O'Regan got the call to Buffalo. His Sabres debut will have to wait.

The team recalled O'Regan from Rochester on Wednesday morning, but he won't be in the lineup when they host Calgary on Wednesday night in KeyBank Center.

The Sabres acquired O'Regan from San Jose at the Feb. 26 trade deadline as part of the deal for Evander Kane. O'Regan reported to Rochester and has two goals in three games with the Amerks.

O'Regan has proved he can produce in the American Hockey League. The winger has 32 goals and 85 points in 97 games during his two professional seasons. He was the AHL Rookie of the Year last season.

The 24-year-old is looking to find his groove in the NHL. He appeared in 22 games for the Sharks, recording one goal and four assists. The goal came last season, and all four assists came during his 19 games this year.

O'Regan played collegiately at Boston University and was on the same line as Sabres forwards Jack Eichel and Evan Rodrigues in 2014-15. Injuries to both players helped prompt the recall.

Rodrigues suffered an upper-body injury last week, leading to the summoning of Kyle Criscuolo from Rochester. He also suffered an upper-body injury, leaving Monday's victory over Toronto, so Buffalo was in need of a forward.

O'Regan got the call, but Seth Griffith, scratched last game, will play instead.