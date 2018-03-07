Reporters' Notebook: March 7, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: A weather forecast from singer and songwriter Townes Van Zandt, born on this date in 1944, “It’s plain to see the sun won’t shine today/ But I ain’t in the mood for sun anyway.”

CENTURY OF RIGHTS – O’Connell & Company pays tribute to the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote in New York State with a special edition of its “Diva by Diva” show, entitled “American Patriot ... A Woman’s Journey.”

The program of songs, readings and humor will debut at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the company’s home stage in the Park School of Buffalo, 4625 Harlem Road, Snyder, with a reception to follow. Tickets are $25.

It also will be performed at 2 p.m. Sunday in St. Martin de Porres Church, 555 Northampton St., with free admission and a donation requested, and at 6 p.m. March 22 in the Buffalo History Museum, when tickets will be $25. For info and tickets, call 848-0800 or visit oconnellandcompany.com.

PRESS PASS – Two days are left to make reservations for the next luncheon program hosted by the Women’s Society of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave. Lunch is $20, $15 for society members. Payment is needed by noon Friday in the church office.

Guest speaker at 11:30 a.m. March 15 is the proprietor of this column, who will talk about “My First 50 Years at The Buffalo News (And Why Everyone Should Write Their Own Obituary).” The program begins with refreshments at 11 a.m. For info, email Laurie748@gmail.com.

TREMENDOUS TASTES – Samples from more than 80 craft beverage makers and restaurants will be offered as the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls, hosts its 12th annual Art of Beer beer and food tasting from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Music will be provided by Billy Draws 2 and four other bands. Tickets are $35 advance. For tickets and info, call 282-7530, ext. 0, or visit thenacc.org.

RAINBOW’S END – The Seneca Babcock Community Center, 1168 Seneca St., will hold a Pot O’ Gold raffle and open mic tribute to the late Jim McCabe and Terry Carrick on Saturday evening. A $10 ticket includes a chance at five prizes ranging from $50 to $1,000. Doors open at 7 p.m. Outside beverages are allowed. For info, call the center at 822-5094 or Todd Cudney at 857-1369.

CHURCH NOTE – Guest speakers, music and group activities will be part of a Lenten Retreat hosted by the Holy Name Society of Fourteen Holy Helpers Church from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Monsignor Ebner Hall, 1345 Indian Church Road, West Seneca. Lunch will be provided at no cost. All are welcome. To register, call the rectory at 674-2374.

