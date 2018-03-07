Outdoors Calendar (March 7)

March 8-11 – WNY Sport and Travel Expo, Agri-Center, Hamburg. Show opens at noon on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. www.eriepromotions.com for details.

March 9 – Forest Frolic at Evangola State Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

March 9 – Niagara County Soil and Water Conservation District tree order deadline. Call 434-4949 Ext. 4. www.niagaraswcd.com.

March 10 - Ice Masters Elite Tournament Trail Event out of Silver Lake State Boat Launch, Silver Lake. Registration 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Entry fee is $60 for a team ($30 per person). Weigh in at 2 p.m. (you must be off the ice by then). For more information contact Mark Dusablon at 607-742-0343. Several species categories.

March 10 – North Tonawanda Owl Prowl with Buffalo Audubon at the North Tonawanda Audubon Preserve. Pre-registration is required at 585-457-3228. Cost is $7.

March 10 – Boating Safety Class sponsored by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary at the Fort Niagara Officer’s Club, Youngstown from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact Martin Laufer for more info at 390-7727.

March 10 – The Sweet Life at DeVeaux Woods State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn about maple sugar. Call 282-5154 to register.

March 10 – Sugar Shanty at Beaver Meadow Audubon Center, 1610 Welch Road, North Java from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn about maple sugar. Call 585-457-3228 for more info.

March 10 – Shoot N’ Hoot Ladies meeting at Wolcott Guns, 3052 Walden Ave., Depew, 12:30 p.m. You must be preregistered. Proper handling of air pistol and .22 rifle will be demonstrated. Call 628-9023 for more information.,

March 10-11 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2735 Union Road, Cheektowaga, 9 a.m. each day. www.nfgshows.com.

March 12 – State of Lake Ontario annual public meeting hosted by DEC at Rochester Institute of Technology campus, Student Alumni Union Room 1250, Rochester from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

March 12-17 – 22nd Annual Special People Fishing Days sponsored by the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY, 10 a.m. each day. Reservations required. Call Elaine at 893-0733.

March 13 – Niagara County 2nd Amendment Forum monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson, 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Carl Paladino

March 14 – State of Lake Ontario annual public meeting hosted by DEC at Cornell Cooperative Extension Niagara, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport (Route 78) from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

March 15 – Lake Erie Chapter, Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at the American Legion Post 745, Legion Parkway, West Seneca. Fly tying at 6 p.m. Guest speaker at 7 p.m. will be guide Scott Feltrinelli of Rochester talking about the Lake Ontario Fisheries management group. Call 675-4766 for more info.

March 15 – Final day, walleye, northern pike, pickerel and tiger musky seasons.

March 15 – Beaver trapping season closes (in portions of Western New York). www.dec.ny.gov.

March 15 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY general membership meeting, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.

March 16 – Deadline for ordering trees and shrub seedlings through Erie County’s Soil and Water Conservation District. Contact www.ecswcd.org, stop by the office at 50 Commerce Way, East Aurora, or call 652-8480 Ext. 5.

March 16 – Salamander Rain at Evangola State Park, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Rarely seen migration of salamanders. Call 282-5154 to register.

March 17 – SWNY Friend of the NRA Annual Banquet at the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino, Salamanca, 5 p.m. For tickets contact Ray Patchkofsky at 807-8170.

March 17 – Lookin’ for Spring at Artpark State Park from 1-3 p.m. Call 282-5154 to register or for more info.

March 17 – Searchin’ for Spring at Knox Farm State Park, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call 282-5154 for more info or to register.

March 17-18 – Maple Harvest Festival at the Beaver Meadow Audubon Center, 1610 Welch Road, North Java, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call (585) 457-3228 for more information.

March 18 - Beginning of a 10-week Spring Trap League hosted by the Boston Valley Conservation Society, 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Shooting signup times will be Sundays 9 a.m.-12 noon and Thursday; 6-8 p.m. Teams, individuals and practice shooters are welcome. Questions: 335 - 4111

March 18 – Western New York Environmental Federation meeting at Hoak’s Restaurant, S 4100 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, 1 p.m. For more information contact Dan Tone at 655-0975.

March 19 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main Street, Newfane, 6 p.m.

March 20 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., Buffalo, 7 p.m.

March 21 – Third annual Tree Steward Training Course begins. 5-part series offered Wednesday nights, 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County. Call Sharon at 652-5400 Ext. 150 for more information or to register.

March 22 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs will hold its monthly meeting at Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola. Meeting, 7 p.m. The Board of Directors meets at 6:30 p.m.

March 23 – Lake Erie Charter Boat Association will hold its next meeting at the Con Club located on Mullet Street, Dunkirk, 7 p.m.

March 23 – Timberdoodle Time at Evangola State Park, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. To register call 549-1050.

March 24 – 7th Annual Fishermen’s Paradise Flea Market-Swap Meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, 10708 Route 98, Alexander. Admission is $2. 12 and under are free. For more information contact Joe at 440-0004.

March 24 – 29th Annual Antique Fishing Tackle Show at Elks Lodge No. 41, 6791 N. Canal Road, Lockport, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission $5. Call Dan Bedford at 713-9410 for more information.

March 24 – Free Firearms Forum at Franklinville Conservation Club, 3040 Bakerstand Road, Franklinville, 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Steven Cohen, Esq. Litigation Chair for HoganWillig, a noted authority of state and federal firearms laws. Open discussion. Open to the public.

March 25 – Final day, coyote season.

March 25 – Deadline for Pheasant Release Program applications. Contact DEC at 372-0645 for more information.

March 24 - US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 3-2 Boating & Jet Ski Safety class in the Community Room at the McKinley Mall. The class begins at 8:05 a.m. sharp and ends at 5 p.m. Contact Eileen Reiner at 725-9669 or at reiner7@verizon.net, www.wnyboatsafe.org

March 24 – Birding 101 Class No. 3 at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, 93 Honorine Dr., Depew, 2:30 p.m. Call 683-5959 to register.

March 24 – Beaver Meadow Owl Prowl with naturalist Tom Kerr at the Audubon Center located at 1610 Welch Road, North Java, 8-9:30 p.m. Pre-registration required at 585-457-3228.

March 25 – Finger Lakes Trollers Association annual flea market at the Watkins Glen Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 6 -- Start of the Alden Rod & Gun Club's spring trap league that runs through June 15. The club is located at 12 County Line Road. This is a 300-bird scratch league. All shooters welcome. There will be a 50-bird shoot off at the banquet on June 16. Practice shooters welcome. Sign-up time is 6-9 p.m. every Friday. Shooting available on Wednesdays starting May 2, sign-up 12-2 p.m. Call Tom Ess at 431-9292