OSBORN, Robert H.

OSBORN - Robert H. March 6, 2018, age 78, of Darien, NY. Beloved husband and loving companion of Joan Heitz Osborn; dearest father of Robert (Gloria) Osborn, Ann (Ron) Cervone, Jean Osborn, Cheryl (Scott) Todd, Joan (Coy) Martin, Ronald (Eileen) Osborn; loving grandfather of Jennifer (Mark) Kronthaler, Robert Osborn, William Osborn, Elizabeth Osborn, Brittany (Matthew) Coffta, Keith (Allyson) Wilkinson, Caitlin (Derek) Bird, Austin Wilkinson, Carrie (Garry) Hoggan, Craig Wilkinson, Carly Wilkinson, Jackson Todd, Madison Martin, Grace Martin, Wyatt Osborn, Eva Osborn and ten great-grandchildren. Brother of Patricia (Osborn) Herrington and the late Dave Herrington. Founder of Spring Creek Construction Co., Lineman at New York State Electric and Gas (1958-1990), member of the Corfu Presbyterian Church, Darien Center Town Councilman, avid hunter and fisherman. His passion for farming, nature, family and hard work will be what is remembered most. Flowers gratefully declined; contributions can be made to Youth Organization of Pheasants Forever Chapter 843, 8485 Bunker Hill Rd., Gasport, NY 14067 and the Darien Fire Department, 10537 Alleghany Rd., Darien Center, NY 14040. Friends and relatives are invited to attend memorial service at Corfu Presbyterian Church at 63 Allegheny Street, Corfu, NY on Saturday March 10, 2018. Friends and family may gather at 9:00 a.m., service following at 10:00 a.m.