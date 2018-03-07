ORMOND, James J.

ORMOND - James J. March 2, 2018, after a brief illness, with family and friends by his side. Beloved husband of Nadine (nee Hartung) Ormond; cherished father of Noel and Anna Ormond; loving son of Jean (nee Nol) and the late Ralph J. Ormond. Friends may call Thursday 5-8 p.m. and Friday 3-8 p.m. at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd. (corner Red Jacket Pkwy.). Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday at 11:15 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Please assemble at church. Flowers are gratefully declined.