Northwest Bank CEO's salary rose 5 percent

Northwest Bank chairman and CEO William Wagner's base salary increased 5 percent last year, to $675,639, according to a regulatory filing.

Wagner's total compensation increased 23 percent to $1.72 million, including a $172,182 bonus. His total compensation also included factors such as stock awards, option awards and change in pension value.

Wagner had also served as Northwest's president until last November, when those duties were shifted to a new hire, Ronald Seiffert.

Pennsylvania-based Northwest ranked No. 4 in deposit market share in the Buffalo Niagara region, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data.