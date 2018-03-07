Niagara Falls pizza deliveryman sprayed in eyes with caustic liquid

A pizzeria delivery driver in Niagara Falls was sprayed in the eyes with a squirt gun containing an unknown liquid while trying to make a delivery early Wednesday morning, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

The driver told police he was supposed to deliver food to an apartment in the Packard Court public housing complex, but the woman at the address told him she didn't order anything. After two phone calls with a person at the number from which the order was placed, no customer could be located.

As he walked again back to his vehicle, a person wearing a hoodie and a scarf covering his face walked up and sprayed him in the eyes with some a liquid that caused a severe burning sensation, according to the report. An ambulance was called but the victim declined to seek treatment at a hospital despite suggestions to do so by police.

Officers were not able to locate a suspect.