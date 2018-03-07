Niagara Falls man to be imprisoned for selling crack while in drug treatment

Antonio M. Anderson of Niagara Falls can expect prison time for selling crack cocaine while he was in a court-supervised drug treatment program.

Anderson, 26, of 24th Street, pleaded guilty to cocaine possession and entered treatment in November 2016. He pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling crack to an undercover officer June 29 near the Coastal gas station at 19th Street and Walnut Avenue in the Falls.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. said Tuesday that at sentencing May 1, Anderson won't get the maximum 11 1/2 years for the two cases, but he is likely to serve time. Kloch held out the possibility of a spot in the state prison system's drug treatment facility.