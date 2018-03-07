Share this article

print logo
Mooney's will take over the restaurant and bar at Rocky's Big City Games at Eastern Hills Mall. It has 8 other locations, including this one on Military Road in Kenmore. (Sharon Cantillon/News file photo)

Mooney's to take over restaurant at Rocky's Big City Games

| Published | Updated

Mooney's Sports Bar & Grill will take over the front bar and restaurant at Rocky's Big City Games and Sports Bar, the arcade at Eastern Hills Mall.

The transfer should be complete by the first week of April. Rocky's will continue to operate and manage the games as well as the banquet rooms and party bookings.

Mooney's has eight other restaurant locations, in the City of Tonawanda, Kenmore, West Seneca, Lancaster, Depew, LeRoy, Horseheads and Corning.

Story topics: / / /

There are no comments - be the first to comment