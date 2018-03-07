Mooney's to take over restaurant at Rocky's Big City Games

Mooney's Sports Bar & Grill will take over the front bar and restaurant at Rocky's Big City Games and Sports Bar, the arcade at Eastern Hills Mall.

The transfer should be complete by the first week of April. Rocky's will continue to operate and manage the games as well as the banquet rooms and party bookings.

Mooney's has eight other restaurant locations, in the City of Tonawanda, Kenmore, West Seneca, Lancaster, Depew, LeRoy, Horseheads and Corning.