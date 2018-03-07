Man beaten with baseball bat on Buffalo's lower West Side

A 21-year-old man told Buffalo police he was beaten with a baseball bat early Wednesday morning by a group of three attackers on the city's lower West Side, according to a police report.

The attack happened at about 3 a.m. at West Chippewa and Georgia streets. The victim told officers he walked more than a mile back to his apartment and called police. He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with bruising and swelling to his legs and cuts on his head, according to the report.

The attackers, described only as males, took the victim's backpack, which contained pay stubs and diapers.