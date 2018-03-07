LINNEMAN, Paul M.

LINNEMAN - Paul M. Of Depew, NY, March 2, 2018. Dearest father of Karen (Daniel) Dudek and Andrew Linneman; adoring grandfather of Eva, Samuel, Gabriel and Thomas Paul Dudek; brother of Mark, Mary (Bob Foster) and Jim (Nicky) Linneman; also survived by nieces and nephews; best friend of 45 years of Bill Pavone. Family present Saturday 2-4 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 4 PM. Friends invited. Paul was a lifelong Bills fan, able to celebrate them making the playoffs. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.