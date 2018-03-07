LINHART, Joan L. (Hirtzel)

LINHART - Joan L. (nee Hirtzel)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 6, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Louis L. Linhart; devoted mother of Thomas (Barbara) Linhart, Robert (Robin) Linhart, and Mary Jo (Marc) Cancilla; cherished grandmother of Lisa (Brent), Courtney (Joe), Thomas Jr., Robert Jr., Ryan, Jeremy, Mary Ann, and Marc Jr.; adored great-grandmother of Tyler, Brian, Gabriel, Lola, and Graydon; dear sister of the late Dolly Dougherty, Phyllis Tabbert, Dick Hirtzel, and Charles Hirtzel; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Thursday from 10 AM-12 noon, Funeral Service will immediately follow. Rev. Marc Cancilla will officiate. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com