Lindsey Stirling set to return to Artpark

Contemporary violinist Lindsey Stirling will return to Western New York to perform at 7 p.m. Aug 9 in Artpark's Mainstage Theater (450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston).

The genre-blending elfin musician and dancer first emerged back in 2007 with a collection of choreographed performances on her viral YouTube channel and would later go on to compete on the 2010 installment of "America's Got Talent."

Stirling's profile has continued to rise since the release of her breakthrough album "Brave Enough" in 2015, while her YouTube channel has since exceeded 10 million followers.

This summer's engagement, her first area appearance since taking the Artpark stage in 2015, will find Stirling backed by a full orchestra.

Advance tickets cost $40-$70 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 9 through the venue's box office, Tickets.com, Artpark.net or charge by phone at 888-223-6000.

