LETTS, Sean A.

LETTS - Sean A. Of Ransomville, NY; son of Charles R. and Beth N. (Neyerlin) Letts, Jr.; brother of Scott G. (Courtney Michael) Letts, Charles R. Letts, III., Steven R. (Ashley Batt) Letts; nieces and nephew Kylee, Aaliyah, Gwen and Aaron; girlfriend, Amanda Ress; cousin, Jonathon Neyerlin; beloved uncle, late Harry (Diana) Romer, several aunts, uncles, cousins and his dogs Piston and Tex. Family present Friday from 1-4 and 6-9 PM at RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 901 Cayuga Street, Lewiston, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10:00 AM at St. Raphael R.C. Parish, 3840 Macklem Ave., Niagara Falls, NY. Please assemble at church. Memorials to the New York State DEC Youth Summer Camp Program. For guest register, visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com