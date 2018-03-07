Letter: It’s laughable to think Trump would have taken on shooter

It’s laughable to think Trump would have taken on shooter

I do not find President Trump’s statement that he would have run into the Florida high school, even if he didn’t have a weapon, to be credible. First, I don’t think a 71-year-old man with a history of serious bone spurs could have run in. Second, I think he would have deferred any action, just as he did during Vietnam. Third, I am not sure he would have been able to get his golf cart through the door.

Maybe our heroic chief executive should get hooked up with a SWAT team in D.C. as a face-to-face unarmed negotiator to cut a great deal. This would be a far cry from shooting someone on Fifth Avenue and no one caring about his highly presidential action.

Tom Druelinger

East Aurora