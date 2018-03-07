LaBASCO, Rita M. (Doney)

March 4, 2018 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of Albert R. LaBasco; devoted mother of Nancy (Alexander) Merzacco, Donna (late Alfred) Musacchio, Mark (Dawn), late Albert Jr., and late Mary Ellen LaBasco; also survived by 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Athol Spring, NY on Friday at 10:30 AM. No prior visitation and interment is private. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities. Online donations and condolences at lakesidefuneralhome.com