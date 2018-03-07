KESTERSON, Elaine M. (Meussling)

Entered into rest on March 4, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Kesterson; loving mother of James (Debra), Donann, and the late Robert (Donna) Kesterson; cherished grandmother of Erika and great-grandmother of Kaylee; sister of Sandra (Sal) Sidoti. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Road, East Amherst (1 mile north of Maple Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Peter and Paul R.C. Church on Friday at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities of WNY. Please share your condolences online at www.denglerpernarobertsfuneral.com