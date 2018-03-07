Wristbands return to support Jim Kelly in latest cancer fight

The Kelly Tough wristbands are on their way.

With the announcement last week that Jim Kelly's cancer has returned, online retailer 26 Shirts has reordered the item and is again selling them. More than 500 have been sold since last week, according to Del Reid, the founder of 26 Shirts.

Reid said the manufacturer who initially produced the wristbands in 2014 has gone out of business and he has found a new manufacturer. Wristbands could begin shipping as soon as late next week or early the following week, Reid said.

The wristband was designed with input from the Kelly family, and 26 Shirts makes a donation to the Hunter's Hope Foundation for each item sold. Each wristband is $7.

More information is available on the sales page.