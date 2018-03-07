Jeff Miers' Playlist: Johnny Greenwood, Ludwig Goransson and more

Ludwig Goransson, "Black Panther" (Original Score)

How do you work a full orchestra into a decidedly African musical setting? Like this.



Johnny Greenwood, "Phantom Thread" (Original Score)

The Radiohead guitarist deserved the Oscar he was denied this year. His score for the Paul Thomas Anderson film is evocative and elegant and at times, wonderfully weird.



Blackwater Holylight, "Blackwater Holylight"

This all-female outfit crafts heavy psychedelic music that deftly walks the tightrope between doom-laden riffage and sunbursts of airy melody.

Lucius, "Nudes"

Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig wowed 'em every night during Roger Waters' "Us & Them" road jaunt. Here, they trim back the grandiosity and allow us to focus on their gorgeous harmonies and delicate interplay.

Superorganism, "Superorganism"

I can't decide if I love or hate this cross-cultural indie-pop mash-up. But I'm certainly not indifferent. Looking forward to the band's area debut, April 6 at Rapids Theatre.