JACHLEWSKI, Henrietta A. (Kaczmarowski)

Age 95, March 5, 2018, of West Seneca, NY. Wife of the late Frank J. Jr.; dear mother of Barbara (Thomas) O'Neill, Tim (Cindy) and Frank (Kathleen) Jachlewski III; dearest grandmother of Tom (Karen) O'Neill, Brian (Brenda) O'Neill, Tim (Cheryl) Jachlewski, Amy (Jeff) Dolgos, Jennifer (Brian) Stine, Daniel (Jennifer) Jachlewski, Joseph (Lindsey) Jachlewski, Stephanie (Kevin) Gilch, Stacy Killalea, Kimberly (Nicholas) Trautmann and Andrew Jachlewski; Babcia to 24 great-grandchildren; sister of Dorothy (late Leo) Sojka and the late Edmund (late Mary) Kaczmarowski, Stanley (late Celia) Kaczmarowski and Florence (late Andrew) Ciolek; sister-in-law of Adele (Frank) Greene. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:00 AM at St. John XXIII Parish (please assemble at church). Henrietta was a lifetime member of the Altar & Rosary Society of St. John XXIII Parish. Flowers gratefully declined. Entombment In Holy Cross Cemetery