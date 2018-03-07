It's time for City of Tonawanda property owners to assess their reassessment

City of Tonawanda property owners got reassessment notices in the mail last week and have until March 16 to challenge them.

Joseph H. Emminger, president of the appraisal firm Emminger Newton Pigeon and Maygar told the City Council on Tuesday that a majority of property owners had their assessments rise and also saw an estimated increase in their taxes, based on current rates.

Emminger said it's not necessarily bad news if property values go up because it means an investment is increasing in value.

According to Emminger, 55 percent of the city's 5,458 residential parcels have an annual estimated city tax increase of $100 or more; while 23 percent will stay within $100, more or less, of their current tax and 22 percent will see a tax decrease.

More than 8o percent of commercial properties and more than 90 percent of industrial properties will decrease in value, which Emminger said is the trend across Western New York.

Emminger encouraged those with questions to schedule a 10-minute informal hearing and bring pictures.