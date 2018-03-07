It's a banner day for Buffalo's city flag. Milwaukee's? Not so much

In Buffalo, we're used to taking abuse for our weather, our sports teams and our economy.

But here's some news to boost our flagging spirits: We've got a good-looking city flag.

A Wall Street Journal article this week highlighted the efforts of some Milwaukee residents to convince the city to change its official flag, which earns derision as a busy hodgepodge.

Roman Mars, a designer fixated on flags, called it "a hot mess" in a popular TED Talk commentary.

In fact, the North American Vexillological Association, a fount of knowledge on flags, ranks Milwaukee's flag 147th out of 150 flags, based on a survey from 2004.

Where does Buffalo's flag fit? No. 32, higher than any other city in New York. (Albany was 34th, New York City was 37th, Rochester was 53rd and Yonkers was 127th.)

Buffalo's flag has the city seal – a lighthouse, a sailing ship and a canal boat – surrounded by 13 bolts of electricity and 13 stars.

We can thank architect Louis Greenstein, who won a contest in 1924 to design the flag.