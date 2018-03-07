Homeroom Announcements: Wednesday's big games & more

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Wednesday

1. Girls basketball - Section VI Class AA, A & B finals at Buffalo State

The winners of tonight's triple-header will join Allegany-Limestine (C) and Franklinville in Saturday's Far West Regionals at Section V's Rush-Henrietta.

Class B

Fredonia (B-1) vs. Southwestern (B-2), 4:30 p.m.

The Hillbillies (12-12) repeated as B-1 champs and are looking for their second straight regional appearance against a team it lost twice to during the regular season. The Trojans (21-2) have 59-36 and 55-42 wins over Fredonia from CCAA West I play.

Class A

Williamsville South (A-1) vs. Amherst (A-2), 6 p.m.

It's a rematch between Main Street rivals for a the overall A title. South (17-5) beat Amherst (17-6) twice during the regular season, but did so last year as well before the Tigers won the overall final to advance to the Far West Regionals for the first time in program history.

Class AA

1-Orchard Park vs. 7-Frontier, 7:30 p.m.

The Quakers (21-1) are looking for the program's second sectional title and first since 1997. They swept Frontier during ECIC I play this season. The Falcons (10-12) beat defending-champ Clarence on Saturday in a rematch of last year's AA final.

