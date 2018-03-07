Home of the Week: Easy living on Buffalo waterfront

For Ken and Karen Drzymala, their move to a townhouse on the Buffalo waterfront began with a trip to the Erie Basin Marina - for ice cream.

At the time, they were living in a ranch-style house in the suburbs where they raised two daughters. They were not shopping for a new home.

Then they saw an open house sign and decided to take a look. That's all it took. They made an offer.

"Our first house was in the city. We always loved the waterfront, so it must have been in the backs of our minds when we became empty-nesters. We always took our daughters there when they were growing up for ice cream and to ride the bike path," said Karen Drzymala, a retired Buffalo teacher, in a phone call.

Nearly 13 years later, Ken Drzymala, who worked in manufacturing, has one word to describe their townhouse: perfect.

Now retired and the grandparents of four granddaughters, the Drzymalas know they made the right move at the right time.

Ken Drzymala described their home this way in an email to The Buffalo News Home & Style section for our "Home of the Week" online feature:

“It’s a perfect two bedroom, two-and-a-half bath with water views out the back. It's maintenance-free and perfect for our retirement years.

“Being a tri-level makes it a healthy 32 stairs. Ninety percent of our townhouse consists of hardwood floors.

“The cost of heating and cooling is a saving considering that it’s a four townhouse unit ... simply a beautiful arrangement. It’s the best purchase we ever made,” he wrote.

