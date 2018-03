High school scores & schedules (March 6)

high schools

Boys basketball

SECTION VI TOURNAMENT

CLASS A Final

Tuesday, March 6 at Buffalo State

West Seneca West 81, South Park 79

South Park 18 22 21 18 — 79

W.S. West 27 23 16 15 — 81

SOUTH PARK (13-10): Armstead 4, Lewis 10, Mack 24, Mushat 21, Renfro 5, Stroud 15

W. SEN. WEST (24-0): A. Baugh 19, Borton 4, Broad 2, Johnson 43, Ryniec 4, Wayland 9

3-point goals: Mack 2, Mushat 2, A. Baugh 3, Johnson 7, Wayland

CLASS B Final

Tuesday, March 6 at Buffalo State

Health Sciences 36, Olean 34

H. Sciences 7 3 16 10 — 36

Olean 12 6 9 7 — 34

HEALTH SCIENCES (20-3): Briggs 8, Gaines 8, Haygood 2, Lott 8, Nelson 9, Riley 1.

OLEAN (22-2): Droney 10, Dwaileebe 3, Ramarge 3, Schmidt 15, Weakfall 3.

3-point goals: Lott 2, Dwaileebe, Ramarge, Schmidt 2, Weakfall.

FAR WEST REGIONALS

Saturday, March 10 at Buffalo State

CLASS AA

V-McQuaid vs. Niagara Falls, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS A

V-Wayne/V-Irondequoit vs. W.S. West, 7 p.m.

CLASS B

V-Greece Odyssey vs. H. Sciences, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS C

V-N. Christian/V-Lyons vs. Tapestry, 1:45 p.m.

CLASS D

V-Clyde-Svnnh/V-Prattsburgh vs. East, noon

NYSCHSAA Championships

Sunday, March 11 at Villa Maria

CLASS A

Nazareth (NYC) vs. Park, 3 p.m.

CLASS B

Regis (NYC) vs. Niagara Catholic, 1 p.m.

Girls basketball

SECTION VI TOURNAMENT

CLASS AA Final

Wednesday, March 7 at Buffalo State

7-Frontier vs. 1-Orchard Park, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS A Final

Wednesday, March 7 at Buffalo State

Wmsv. South (A-1) vs. Amherst (A-2), 6 p.m.

CLASS B Final

Wednesday, March 7 at Buffalo State

Fredonia (B-1) vs. Southwestern (B-2), 4:30 p.m.

FAR WEST REGIONALS

Saturday, March 10 at V-Rush-Henrietta

CLASS AA

Fron/OP winner vs. V-Bishop Kearney, 1 p.m.

CLASS A

WS/Amh winner vs. V-Pitt-Mendon, 11 a.m.

CLASS B

Fred/SW winner vs. V-Midlakes, 7 p.m.

CLASS C

All.-Limestone vs. V-South Seneca, 5 p.m.

CLASS D

Franklinville vs. V-Elba, 3 p.m.

NYSCHSAA Semifinals

Friday, March 9

CLASS AA

at St. Raymond’s, Bronx

Cardinal O’Hara vs. St. Anthony’s, 6 p.m.

CLASS A

at Holy Cross, Flushing

Sacred Heart vs. Our Lady of Mercy, 5 p.m.

CLASS B

at Holy Trinity, Hicksville

Nardin vs. Saint Dominic (NYC), 6 p.m.

NYSCHSAA Finals

Saturday, March 10 at Fordham

Class B Championship, 3 p.m.

Class A Championship, 5 p.m.

Class AA Championship, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey

NYSPHSAA Semifinals

Saturday, March 10 at HarborCenter

Division I

I-N. Rockland vs. Nia.-Wheatfield, 9:30 a.m.

X-Massena vs. V-Victor, 11:45 a.m.

Division II

I-John Jay vs. West Seneca West, 2:15 p.m.

Sweet Home vs. III-Auburn, 4:30 p.m.

NYSPHSAA Finals

Sunday, March 11 at HarborCenter

Division I Championship, noon

Division II Championship, 3 p.m.