High School Extra: Silver Hoops all-star games set for March 17

Teams of outstanding senior players representing Buffalo Public Schools, the Monsignor Martin Association, ECIC and the Niagara Frontier League will participate in the Silver Hoops Basketball Classic on Saturday, March 17 at City Honors High School.

The schedule for the All-Star games is:

Buffalo Public Small Schools versus ECIC III and IV at 12:30 p.m.; Niagara Frontier League versus ECIC I and II at 2 p.m.; Buffalo Public Large Schools versus Monsignor Martin at 3:30 p.m.

The games are sponsored by Buffalo Public Schools, Aubrey Lloyd athletics director; ADPRO Sports and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo.

Admission to the tripleheader is $5. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m.

WNY coaches to hear Vosburgh

St. John Fishser head coach Paul Vosburgh, a Lockport native, will be the featuresdclinician at the Western New York Football Coaches meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at the Elks Lodge, 33 Legion Parkaway in Lancaster.

Vosburgh, considered a pioneer in the modern spread offense, will present "Throwing to Four Wides."

The clinic is open to all college, high school and youth coaches in the area.

Call Len Jankiewicz at 901-5615 for more information.