Harmonia welcomes pioneering Nathaniel Dett Chorale

Worlds will come together when the Harmonia Chamber Singers welcome Toronto’s famous Nathaniel Dett Chorale. The two groups are giving a concert together in Buffalo's Holy Angels Church.

The Nathaniel Dett Chorale, founded in 1998, is Canada’s first professional choral group dedicated to Afrocentric music of all styles, including classical, spiritual, gospel, jazz, folk and blues. Brainerd Blyden-Taylor, the founder and director, immigrated to Canada in 1973 from Trinidad & Tobago and saw a need for a virtuoso choral group that would sing Afrocentric music with roots all over the world.

"The Nathaniel Dett Chorale’s mission is to build bridges of understanding, appreciation and acceptance between communities of people, both Afrocentric and other, through the medium of music," reads, in part, the group's mission statement. But those words cannot begin to describe a performance by the chorale, which is simultaneously accomplished and spontaneous. They have shared the stage over the years with greats ranging from soprano Kathleen Battle to jazz pianist Oscar Peterson.

With Harmonia, the Nathaniel Dett Chorale is performing music of all eras, with a special focus on music of oppression and aspiration. The concert will include "My God is a Rock," "My Soul’s Been Anchored in the Lord," "The Lily of the Valley," "Soon-Ah Will Be Done," "Witness," and "Lamentations of Jeremiah." There will also be classical selections and music by the Renaissance composer Thomas Tallis.

Joining in will be singers from the Hutch Tech Select Chorus and Emmanuel Temple Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The Nathaniel Dett Chorale joins Harmonia Chamber Singers in concert at 7:30 p.m. March 10 at Holy Angels Church, 348 Porter Ave. A donation of $15 is requested. Students are asked to donate $5.