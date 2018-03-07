Hamburg Town Board to talk about boat launch at special meeting

The Hamburg town boat launch, auto fleet, technology needs and a policy regarding contacts with the media are on the agenda of a special meeting called by the Town Board.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. March 26 in Conference Room 7B, and is expected to last about two hours.

Board members also will discuss accurately recording work shifts, formation of a budget committee, the multi-modal trail committee, realignment of the Engineering Department and council offices and an analysis of town properties. The board also will talk about the agenda for the upcoming joint meeting with the village boards of Hamburg and Blasdell.