GREGOIRE, Charles R.

GREGOIRE - Charles R. Of Tonawanda Twp., March 2, 2018. Husband of the late Patricia Powers Gregoire; dear father of Michael (Jane Roach), Scott (Barbara Brooks), Richard (Tina), Mary Patricia (Robert) Whelan, Robert Gregoire; loving grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother of Roy (Anne), Marilyn (Donald) Schneggenburger, Donald (Joyce) Gregoire; also survived by many nieces, nephews and close friends. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Friday, 3-8 p.m. All are invited to a Memorial Mass at Buffalo State College Neuman Center, 1219 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Please assemble at the Chapel. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo or Buffalo State Neuman Center are preferred. Please share your condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com