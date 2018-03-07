Glor makes local gains, but 'CBS Evening News' is deep in third nationally

Western New York native Jeff Glor is getting a hometown boost as anchor of "The CBS Evening News."

But the February sweeps results three months after Glor got the high-profile job illustrate he has an uphill battle nationally.

That isn't that surprising since CBS has had a long history of being No. 3 nationally in the nightly news race, and it is a marathon and not a sprint for Glor.

During the just-concluded February sweeps, the 6:30 p.m. CBS newscast carried by WIVB-TV (Channel 4) cut the local margin of victory of "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt" on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) significantly in household ratings. It also did well here in key demographics.

Holt's newscast had a 9.6 household rating on Channel 2, while Glor's newscast had a 9.1 rating on Channel 4. ABC's "World News Tonight with David Muir" was third here on WKBW-TV (Channel 7) with a 6.1 rating. The combined local ratings for the three evening newscasts is about 50 percent higher than the national average.

A year ago, Holt averaged a 10.7 rating on Channel 2, the CBS newscast anchored by Scott Pelley averaged an 8.6 rating on Channel 4 and Muir's newscast averaged a 5.4 rating on Channel 7. The results were similar in November before Glor took over the job.

Interestingly, Holt's newscast was the only one that had a lower rating this February year than in February of 2017, when President Trump was in his first full month in office. However, Holt took several nights off during the Olympics.

Glor is benefiting here from the strong lead-in provided by Channel 4's 6 p.m. newscast, which in February supplanted Channel 2 as No. 1 in the time slot. He needs other CBS affiliates across the nation to provide a strong lead-in if CBS is going to improve.

Nationally, Muir's newscast has the most viewers, but Holt's newscast wins in key demographics.

The February sweeps results provided by ABC of viewers, the 25-54 and 18-49 key demos and households illustrate how far behind the CBS newscast anchored by Glor is nationally.

ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 9,206,000 1.6/7; 1,950,000 1.0/6; 1,334,000 5.9/12 NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 8,686,000 1.8/8; 2,129,000 1.2/7; 1,535,000 5.7/12 CBS EVENING NEWS 6,776,000 1.2/5; 1,439,000 0.8/4; 981,000 4.4/9

